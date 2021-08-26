Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 80s to low 90s, with sunny skies and a chance for evening thunderstorms and scattered showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 287 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 926.

As cases continue to rise throughout the state, Maine hospitals have seen the highest number of critical COVID-19 cases in four months, with 290 of the state’s 329 intensive care beds occupied.

The coronavirus continues to disrupt the start of the school year, and Caribou High School has become the second to go remote. Schools in the County, which open before other Maine districts, have been hit hard and Presque Isle has joined a slew of other schools who have implemented mask mandates.

A national Christian organization has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Janet Mills and several of the state’s largest health care organizations over Maine’s requirement that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk losing their jobs.

The number of breakthrough cases identified within the tribe combined with a low vaccination rate could create the perfect conditions for the virus to rip through the community.

The County’s schools are the first ones in the state to return, but already they show that in all likelihood, schools across the state will have to mask students in order to keep them in the classroom.

The mandate in a conference that includes Husson and the University of Maine at Farmington is the first that will require student-athletes at any level in Maine to compete in a mask.

While the exact cost of a mobile unit is not known, it is expected to cost far less than the $65 million to $70 million needed for a new 250-bed jail.

Anecdotes abound of buyers, particularly from out of state, waiving inspections and paying over asking price to get an edge on other house hunters, only to find more expenses lie ahead for repairs and upgrades.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, have proposed a bill meant to block the administration of Gov. Janet Mills from enforcing strict fish-passage standards there.

While Maine’s ever-growing craft beer scene understandably slowed down a bit during 2020 and early 2021, it’s come roaring back to life since the spring.

In case you needed more proof that dogs are our best friend, now they are saving our potatoes.

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean there aren’t predators out to get you.

Lanternflies poop out streams of a sticky substance called honeydew that promotes the growth of a sooty mold.

In other Maine news

