AUGUSTA — The 32nd annual Rockhounders Gem and Mineral Show will be held Labor Day Weekend Sept. 4-5, sponsored by the Kennebec Rocks and Minerals Club. The show will be at the National Guard Armory, Western Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information call 207-873-6270.

Door prizes, daily grand door prize, demonstrations in cabbing and lapidary, mineral displays, dealers in minerals, jewelry, gems and fossils, geode slicing, mineral mine, and other games for the kids. Children can win a mineral starter kit and get a free stone just for coming in. Information on rockhounding and how to join a mineral club.