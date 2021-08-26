At a ceremony on Aug. 20, the Maine Credit Union League announced the credit union professionals of the year. Five honorees were recognized for their unwavering commitment to the credit union movement and for their exceptional service to credit union members and their communities.

“Maine’s credit union network is comprised of thousands of dedicated employees and volunteers who go above and beyond to improve the financial lives of their members and uplift their communities,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO at the Maine Credit Union League. “Their efforts deserve to be recognized. While I wish we could honor everyone for their unique contributions, I am pleased our League is celebrating these five remarkable individuals for their work over the past year. I know each one of them will continue making important contributions to our movement.”

The 2021 award recipients include:

James M. Gratto Award – Outstanding CEO of the Year

Renee Ouellette, president and CEO, University Credit Union

League President’s Award – League Volunteer of the Year

Matt Kaubris, CEO, Oxford Federal Credit Union

Jeannette G. Morin Award – Outstanding Credit Union Employee of the Year

Bette Tomah, senior VP of internal operations, Downeast Credit Union

Diane L. Oceretko – People Helping People Award

Tena Wallace, VP branch manager, Midcoast Federal Credit Union

Alex Ferguson Award – Outstanding Credit Union Volunteer of the Year

Marcel Gagne, board chairperson, Community Credit Union

The Maine Credit Union League is a nonprofit, professional trade association that exists to serve Maine’s credit unions. Founded in 1938, the League’s mission is to help credit unions succeed and improve the financial lives of their members. As the trade association for Maine’s credit unions, the League provides advocacy, education, and other resources designed to assist credit unions in meeting the needs of their membership. For more information, visit http://www.mainecul.org.