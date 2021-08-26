ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – Grants totaling $334,202 have been awarded through the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. MaineCF donors made an additional two grants totaling $13,000 from donor-advised funds.

Grantees include:

The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Fund supports the preservation, restoration, and retrofitting of historic buildings in Maine. An anonymous donor established the fund in 2007.

The next grant application deadline is June 1, 2022. The online application and guidelines are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at 207-761-2440 or mbahl@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

2021 Grants from the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Committee:

Alamo Theatre, Bucksport, to restore and repair the Fly Loft in the Alamo Theatre building, including masonry repair, roofing and the corrugated steel south wall: $19,790

Bearnstow, Mount Vernon, to support infrastructure needs in consultation with Maine Preservation and prioritize a three-year restoration plan: $10,000

Farmington Historical Society, to continue improving the structural integrity and energy efficiency of the Octagon House so its architectural history will be preserved and on view year-round: $15,435

Farmington Public Library Association, to seal leaks at the library, test for mold, and remedy damage caused by water entering the building: $11,012

The Farwell Project, Thorndike, for roof replacement of mill cupola and primary roof: $10,000

First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, to paint and preserve the exterior of the historically significant church and parsonage buildings: $10,000

First Parish Universalist Church, Portland, to renovate and repair the windows of the historic church for energy efficiency and increased community use of the building: $19,192

Fort Kent Historical Society, to restore and paint exterior clapboard, doors and windows of the Acadian Daigle house to its 1840 appearance: $20,000

Freedom Community Historical Society, to restore first floor interior walls and exterior clapboards of Keen Hall: $14,000

Friend Memorial Public Library, Brooklin, to replace the four front pillars on the 1912 Colonial Revival building: $10,000

Friends of Isle au Haut Lighthouse, to install entrance door, frame and lintels, bell door, frame, lintels and iron guardrail, including associated masonry, plus apply tower exterior coating: $20,000

The Grand, Ellsworth, to install a modern, energy-efficient heat pump system that will provide heat and air conditioning and the transfer of 100% outside air: $20,000

Hubbard Free Library, Hallowell, to insulate and air seal the basement and install adequate dehumidifiers to control moisture significantly improving energy efficiency and protection of the library’s collection: $18,873

The Lamb House, Cherryfield, to repair and re-shingle the roof to prevent the intrusion of water and to install attic insulation for energy conservation: $15,000

Peavey Memorial Library, Eastport, to restore the exterior masonry with custom-matched, historic-preservation-aligned mortar and bricks: $20,000

Phillips Public Library, to restore the front entrance to the building, including the porch, columns, and door, and repair the frames on 38 windows: $7,000

Porter Memorial Library Association, Machias, to repair copper flashing around the reading room chimney: $10,000

Readfield Union Meeting House Company, to restore the Meeting House tower and belfry: $10,000

Sewall Memorial Congregational Church, Robbinston, to restore the spire on the tower: $20,000

Town of Blue Hill, to rebuild and renovate the entry steps to Town Hall: $15,000

Town of Swan’s Island, to complete preservation plans for the Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station by finishing light tower interior masonry restoration: $20,000

Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County, Auburn, to repoint and repair three brick chimneys and for an energy efficiency audit at the Foss Mansion: $18,900

2021 Grants from Donor-Advised Funds:

Augusta Colonial Theater, to complete structural engineering analysis for the theater: $12,000

Marshall Point Lighthouse & Museum, St. George Historical Society, to purchase a generator to assure the safety and preservation of the lighthouse, barn and museum artifacts: $1,000.