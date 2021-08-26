ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The scholarship subcommittee of the Maine Community Foundation’s Androscoggin County Committee announce the Annette M. Brown scholarship recipients for 2021. A total of $17,100 was awarded.

New scholarship recipients are Isaac Austin and Michaellalee Henry, Sabbatus; Shawn Brown, Livermore; Riley Gray and Kaitlyn Paul, Livermore Falls; Hunter Haley, Mechanic Falls; Luul Assan, Auburn; and Veda Leclerc and Byiringiro Nsenga, Lewiston. Renewal scholarships went to Jeanine Nshimirimana from Lewiston; Kayla Leclerc, Greene; and Morgan Dalton, Livermore Falls. The students will be attending Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, Maine College of Health Professions, Bridgewater State University, Northern Maine Community College, University of Maine at Augusta, Central Maine Community College, Thomas College, and St. Michael’s College.

The Annette M. Brown Scholarship Fund provides renewable support to residents of Androscoggin County pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year college. The next application deadline is June 1, 2022. Applications are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

Annette M. Brown was a teacher in the Lewiston-Auburn area in the early 1900s. In her 1916 will, she left $16,000 to establish a scholarship fund for needy students. Since then, the fund has given thousands of dollars to Androscoggin County students pursuing higher education.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.