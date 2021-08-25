Willard Beach in South Portland was closed Wednesday due to a suspected fuel spill.

Agencies are investigating a possible link to a call for an unknown refined oil product leak at a Cottage Road address Tuesday.

The South Portland Fire Department responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a sheen on the water where there’s storm water discharge.





South Portland Water Resource Protection, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard are working together to figure out what happened.

South Portland Parks and Recreation said, “We do not believe there is any imminent threat to public health.”

More information was expected to be released Wednesday.