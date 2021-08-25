Bowdoin College in Brunswick will require masks inside all campus buildings.

The school made the announcement on Monday, following similar moves by the University of Maine System and Lewiston’s Bates College in recent weeks.

In a letter to students and staff, President Clayton Rose said that the only exceptions to the mask rule are for those who are actively eating, or inside their own dorm room or office on campus.





The school said it views the policy as a temporary, precautionary measure, due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmission around the country as students and staff begin to return to campus.

Rose said the school will conduct several rounds of testing over the next few weeks, and he hopes to lift the mask requirement for vaccinated people if infection rates remain low.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.