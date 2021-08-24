Fresh corn on the cob is starting to show up at farm stands and markets around Maine. It’s at its peak, a time when corn lovers buy ears by the dozen and take them home to steam, boil or grill.

But, as anyone who has ever had to peel dozens of ears of corn knows, removing the silk — those fine threads below the husk — can be a real challenge. Fortunately, there’s a better way.

While there are a lot of ways to cook fresh corn, the easiest way is using your microwave. And the best part? You don’t even need to pre-husk the ears.





This method works best preparing one or two ears at a time, so keep that in mind if you are cooking for a crowd.

Step 1

Place an ear of corn in the microwave. No need to husk it first. Just put the whole thing in. Then, cook it on high for three to four minutes. Since there can be differences between microwaves, you may need to experiment with various cook times to achieve optimal doneness on future ears.

Step 2

Using your microwave to cook fresh corn on the cob is quick and easy. Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Using a towel or oven mitt, carefully remove the cooked ear from the microwave and set it down on a cutting board. It will be very hot, so be careful.

Step 3

Using your microwave to cook fresh corn on the cob is quick and easy. Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Holding the ear of corn firmly down by the tip, carefully slice off about an inch off the ear’s stem end, or about two rows of kernels from the stem.

Step 4

Still holding the tip, simply slip the ear out of the husk. That’s it. It’s ready to eat.

You are going to end up with a gorgeous ear of corn free of husk and silk that has steamed in its own juices. Dress as you desire with butter or other seasonings and enjoy.