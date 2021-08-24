ORONO — Are you (or someone you know) starting at UMaine in fall 2021? If so, the UMaine Newman Center would love to offer a warm welcome!

The center is across the street from campus at 83 College Avenue and offers Masses, adoration, confession, bonfires, free food, social gatherings, faith sharing, Bible studies, and much more!

Follow @blackbearcatholic on Instagram and Facebook to stay “in the know” about what’s going on to kick off the 2021-22 academic year. Also, go to www.umaine.edu/newman/contact-form to also be added to the Black Bear Catholic contact list!





Masses are celebrated at the Newman Center on Sundays (starting Aug. 29) at 11 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. The evening Mass is followed by a free meal for college students and a chance for fellowship and faith sharing. All are welcome to join fellow Catholics and college students at the chapel that says “Rush Jesus”!

For those interested in supporting the work of Campus Ministry at UMaine, go to www.blackbearcatholic.org or contact Campus Minister Audrey Aylmer at audrey.aylmer@maine.edu.