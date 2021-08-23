The University of Maine football team’s annual Meet the Black Bears and Family Movie Night will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Morse Field in Alfond Stadium in Orono.

It is being sponsored by O.T.O. Outta the Ordinary, a restaurant in Old Town, and Pepsi.

Following a free on-field clinic, fans can stay and eat pizza while watching the animated movie “Luca” on the video board, presented by the Orono/Old Town business community.





The event is open to all ages and no registration is needed. Fans will have a chance to meet the players and coaches and get free posters and autographs.

The Bear Necessities fan shop will be open with extended hours from noon to 7:30 p.m. in support of the event.