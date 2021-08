A 13-year-old from Greenbush has been reported missing.

Aubrey Prygrocki has been missing since 1 p.m. Monday, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said.

Prygrocki is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Prygrocki or have any information about her location, please call the sheriff’s office at 207-945-4636.