The emails are arriving. The bus routes are set. And the lazy days of summer are becoming more focused. This can mean only one thing: Back to school is approaching.

No matter how many times you go through it, the end of summer always seems to sneak up on parents and kids alike. As the last weeks of August approach, these five back-to-school prep tasks will help you get started.

Get ready for breakfast

A healthy breakfast is important to start the day for kids and parents alike. Here is how to stock and organize your kitchen to make breakfast in the morning quick and easy.





Easy back-to-school lunches

Getting lunch packed for school can add undue stress to the mornings, but it doesn’t have to if you’re properly prepared. Here are six easy lunches you can make for kids going to school.

Getting kids to wear masks

Many kids will have to wear masks at school this year. Here are some tips on how to get your children to properly wear their masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Back to school shopping

Back-to-school shopping is a fun rite of passage for school-bound kids. For parents, though, it can get expensive. Here is how to save money on school supplies when you go shopping (and don’t forget those pandemic-time school supplies, too).

Sustainable clothing shopping

Kids grow so quickly, it can be difficult to keep up without spending too much money or having an undue impact on the environment in the form of textile waste. Here is how to shop more sustainably for children’s clothing this year — and for the years to come.

Going into the school year prepared will make the transition from summer to fall much easier.