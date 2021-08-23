OLD TOWN — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers program will host its annual field day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Rogers Farm demonstration garden, 914 Bennoch Road. All activities will be held outdoors.

The family-friendly event will include children’s activities, melon tastings, and information about native plants, pollinator-friendly gardening, soil testing, and preserving the harvest. Theme gardens include the rainbow garden and the perfume garden. Food and door prizes will also be available.

The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine; no registration required. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Kate Garland at 207-942-7396 or katherine.garland@maine.edu. More information also is available on the program website at https://extension.umaine.edu/penobscot/home-gardening/rogers-farm/. Rogers Farm demonstration garden is free and open to the public daily.