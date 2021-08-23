CAMDEN – The Shotwell Drive-In will tie up its August showings with two fantasy films, the classic “2001: A Space Odyssey” directed by Stanley Kubrick on Thursday, Aug. 26 and a tale of an Arthurian legend directed by David Lowery, “The Green Knight,” Saturday, Aug. 28. Both screenings will start at 8 p.m.

In “2001: A Space Odyssey,” an imposing black structure provides a connection between the past and the future in this adaptation of a short story by author Arthur C. Clarke. When Dr. Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and other astronauts are sent on a mysterious mission, their ship’s computer system, HAL, begins to display increasingly strange behavior, leading up to a tense showdown between man and machine that results in a mind-bending trek through space and time. “A phenomenal achievement and a real candidate for the greatest motion picture ever made.” – Tony Black (Cultural Conversation)

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, “The Green Knight” recently released, tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.





“All the elements work together to create a singular, oneiric experience – one unlikely to be matched this or any other year.” – Mel Valentin (That Shelf)



The Shotwell Summer Series is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and are available online at pointsnorthinstitute.org/shotwell/. Doors open an hour before the scheduled start time. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early. Late entry may not be permitted. The Shotwell is conveniently located off of Route 1 in Rockport. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Restrooms are available on site. Food trucks at some screenings.