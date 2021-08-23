PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH – The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Land Protection grant program seeks proposals from organizations and projects in Maine dedicated to helping Maine people access and connect to the outdoors.

The Maine Land Protection grant program provides grants for land acquisition or land conservation easement projects. “The Maine outdoors is a uniquely special place, and we believe all of us should feel welcome to enjoy and connect with all it has to offer,” says MaineCF Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl. “Maine Land Protection grants help us preserve these special places that strengthen our communities and our connection to the natural world.”

Last year the grant program awarded $250,000 to eight organizations across Maine. Grantees included:





Blue Hill Heritage Trust, to conserve the Edgehill property and secure public access to the Mill Pond and 520-foot shoreline along Eggemoggin Reach in Sedgwick, for this and future generations;

Kittery Land Trust Inc., to support preserving 30 acres for use as an outdoor center for students, volunteers, teachers, farmers, and diverse residents of the town; and

Western Foothills Land Trust and Mahoosuc Pathways, Norway and Bethel, to support acquiring 1,026 acres, formerly Chadbourne forests, in Bethel and Oxford within the Androscoggin River watershed.

Deadline for applications is Sept.15. Guidelines, application and a list of 2020 grants can be found at www.mainecf.org. The program will award $145,000 to four or five projects this year, with a maximum grant size of $50,000. Contact Drummond-Bahl if you have questions, by e-mail at mbahl@mainecf.org or phone, toll-free, at 877-700-6800.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill, and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.