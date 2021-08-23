Please join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., via Zoom for a gentle chair yoga experience and relaxing mindfulness session with Ursula Hanson. The free online event is the sixth installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Hanson will be leading participants through a gentle seated yoga flow and exploration of mindfulness techniques that promote relaxation. The session is suitable for people of all ages and physical abilities.

Ursula Hanson works with Healthy Acadia’s Early Childhood Consultation and Outreach (ECCO) Program, a unique and creative early childhood intervention program that identifies and helps to address the unmet needs of children ages 0-8 to support positive change and improved outcomes. She offers mindfulness and yoga to teachers and children in elementary schools throughout Hancock County.





Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/chair-yoga-relax.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series, or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.