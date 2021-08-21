Westbrook high schoolers will be taking their classes remotely when school resumes because of lingering damage from last month’s fire.

The Stroudwater Street school sustained “extensive water damage” when a small fire activated the sprinklers during the early morning of July 25. The damage was largely electrical and will require the replacement of wires, cables and light fixtures, according to a Friday letter from Superintendent Peter Harvey and principals Patrick Colgan, Jeff Guerette and Wendy Harvey.

“At this point, there is no specific timeline as to how long this will last,” the educators said.





They said the closure will enable the repairs to proceed more quickly.

Westbrook High classes will be held remotely, while special education and alternative learning will be moved to the Westbrook Community Center.

This closure does not affect other schools within the Westbrook system.