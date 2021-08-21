Zoe Weil of the Institute for Humane Education, Surry will lead a discussion at the Good Life Center on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. Weil will challenge participants to envision a world where animals, people, and nature coexist and thrive together. Weil is the author of “The World Becomes What We Teach’ and has a popular TEDX talk. The Institute for Humane Education helps educators teach about human rights, environmental preservation, and animal protection. Weil’s workshops with high school students encourages the students to become active participants in solving some of the world’s most pressing issues.

The Good Life Center Summer Speaker Series has been moved from its traditional Monday night format to Sunday afternoons to facilitate an outdoor event that allows for social distancing. The afternoon events will take place, rain or shine, under a tent on the lawn of the iconic Nearing homestead. Bring your lawn chair, come early and enjoy the beautiful scenery and gardens, tour the handmade stone house, and visit the interesting yurts on the property. No admission is charged, but donations are appreciated.

The mission of the Good Life Summer Speaker Series is to engage and challenge community members to think about the most current societal problems in creative and progressive ways. The title of the speaker series is borrowed from the byline of Helen and Scott Nearing’s famous book Living the Good Life: To live sanely and simply in a troubled world. The Good Life Center is located in Harborside at Forest Farm, the last homestead of authors and icons of the back-to-the-land movement Helen and Scott Nearing. The Good Life Center is open Thursdays through Mondays 1- 5 p.m. or by appointment. To view upcoming speakers and events at the Good Life Center, you may go to http://www.goodlife.org

or call 207-326-8211.