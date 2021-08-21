Come see our 4-H members show their cattle at the Union Fair! The full fair schedule is available online. Below are the times that you can see the 4H Club in action:

August 22- 4:00 p.m. Youth Market Auction Show

August 23- 6:30 p.m. Youth Market Auction





August 24- 1:00 p.m. Youth Beef Show

August 26- 9:00 a.m. Belted Galloway Youth Show and 10:00 a.m. Open Beef Show



The 4H members prepare for the Union Fair all year, attending clinics and caring for their livestock. The auctions are an opportunity for them to demonstrate their skills and earn money for their hard work.



Come out to cheer on the kids. This is also your opportunity to buy locally raised meat from local youth. If you can’t make the auction buy want to bid or if you would like to know more about how the auction works, contact Heidi Baker at habker@mcht.org or call 207-975-4415.