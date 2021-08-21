PORTLAND — The 2021 Latino Food Festival will be held at Sacred Heart Church, located on 65 Sherman Street in Portland, on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. until the food runs out. All are welcome to attend.

The festival will include music, costumes, handmade crafts, and the opportunity to sample many Central and South American dishes like tacos, tamales, pupusas, carne asada, horchata, flan, chicken stew, rellenitos, and more. Tickets for the different food items will be sold at the festival.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish. The festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the parish’s Latino parishioners. Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish is the home for Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area, serving people from 12 Spanish-speaking countries through a variety of events like Bible study in Spanish, Mass in Spanish each Sunday, Holy Hours in Spanish, and special retreats. In addition, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic provides countless community programs, social justice presentations, and workshops for local residents, including Catholic Charities Refugee & Immigration Services. The parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week and, when in need, hundreds in the neighborhood turn to the parish for clothes and household items.

For more information about the festival, call 207-653-5609.