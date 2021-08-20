A former University of Maine women’s basketball coach has been accused of verbally attacking players and bullying a member of her coaching staff at Purdue.

Purdue University is currently investigating allegations that Sharon Versyp, who is preparing for her 16th and final season with the Boilermakers, created a “toxic and hostile” environment for the team, according to the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

The allegations date back to the 2018-2019 season. Among them, Versyp is accused of keeping two players out of the locker after a loss, reportedly telling them they were “selfish and not for the team.”

On other occasions, she allegedly called her players “fat” and told them not to talk with the team’s assistant coach, according to the newspaper.

The director of women’s basketball operations, Terry Kix, allegedly “cussed out” a player and hit her arm because Kix thought the player was laughing but was listening to music during a plane ride to West Lafayette, the Journal and Courier reported. After that, players reportedly were not allowed to talk for the remainder of the trip.

Versyp has led the Boilermakers to a record 301 wins. She spent five seasons at UMaine, where the Black Bears secured a 98-51 record, three America East regular-season championships, an America East tournament title and NCAA tournament berth.