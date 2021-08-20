The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has temporarily closed its Sanford office because an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Main Street office did not open to the public Friday and will remain closed until Monday morning, according to Jackie Farwell, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The department learned of the positive test result late Thursday, and is working to identify those employees who were in close contact with the worker, who is isolating and was last in the office Wednesday.





Farwell said the office was closed as a precaution, and affected employees are working remotely.

No additional information was released.