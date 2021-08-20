The human remains found in a Casco home this spring after the homeowner died have been identified as his missing daughter.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed Friday morning that the remains were those of 53-year-old Denise Ramsey.

Moss said Ramsey’s cause of death remains unclear and that her death remains under investigation.

Ramsey’s remains were discovered in May while a relative was cleaning out the Poland Springs Road home, where 82-year-old Douglas Scott was living before his death in March. Ramsey’s daughter, Danielle McNaughton, told CBS affiliate WGME that her grandfather, who suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, died from complications related to COVID-19.

Ramsey was last seen at the Poland Springs Road home, where she had been living with her father. Her family hadn’t been able to reach her by phone for a year and a half before she was reported missing.

McNaughton told WGME that she confirmed the remains were her mother’s based on a distinct tattoo still visible on Ramsey’s ankle.