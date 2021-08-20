If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Maine lobsterman has been caught by U.S. marshals.

Michael J. Bernard, 26, of Auburn was wanted by Michigan authorities for sex crimes involving a victim under 13, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.





He allegedly met the victim online and began an online relationship that lasted several months.

He then traveled to Michigan to meet the minor and engaged in sexual activity before returning to Maine, according to the marshals.

On Thursday, Bernard was arrested as he left his lobster boat in Harpswell.

Bernard was charged as a fugitive from justice and will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition back to Michigan.