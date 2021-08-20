OLD TOWN, Maine — An Old Town man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking after police found a large quantity of cash and drugs in his apartment on Thursday.

Old Town Police initially arrested Mark Higgins, 59, after he allegedly attempted to get into a towing impoundment lot. It was during that investigation that officers arrested Higgins for domestic violence and violating conditions of release, according to Deputy Chief Lee Miller.

It was then learned that Higgins was in possession of a large amount of drugs and money inside his Stillwater Avenue apartment, for which officers obtained a search warrant, Miller said.

Upon searching the apartment, officers found 172 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 302 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, 30 grams of combined heroin and fentanyl and $20,473 in cash.

Higgins was also charged with aggravated drug trafficking.