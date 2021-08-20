The Bangor Humane Society is temporarily closing after one of its employees contracted COVID-19.

The employee had no close contact with the public, while anyone who did have contact within the shelter is quarantining, the shelter said Friday morning.

The shelter on Mount Hope Avenue will be closed through Monday for deep cleaning and disinfecting. It is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“We will be operating on a skeleton crew, focusing all of our attention on the animals in our care. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the shelter said in a Friday morning message.