WATERVILLE – The Waterville Opera House is pleased to announce Michelle Sweet as its new executive director, effective Aug. 1. Sweet has a long history with the Waterville Opera House, first falling in love with the historic venue as an audience member. She became a volunteer and performer, eventually sharing the stage with her son Sam Maresh in the 2008 production of “The Full Monty” and her daughter Kate Maresh in 2014’s “The Vagina Monologues.” In 2017, she began working for the Waterville Opera House as the assistant executive director after a lengthy career in pediatric occupational therapy.

“Michelle immediately tackled the daunting task of reopening the Opera House following a 16-month programming hiatus. She has tremendous leadership skills, a high level of professionalism, and a positive outlook, and I am so grateful to have her at the helm of the Opera House,” says Shannon Haines, president/CEO of Waterville Creates.

“I’ve had a deep appreciation for this amazing venue from the moment I discovered it two decades ago,” Sweet said. “When presented with the opportunity to become a part of the team, I knew it was a once in a lifetime chance and enthusiastically jumped on board. It was an unplanned career shift that I haven’t regretted for a single moment.”





Sweet looks forward to continuing the work of providing arts experiences for all through high quality theatrical offerings, bigger and more diverse concerts and professional broadcasts, and increasing youth engagement in the performing arts.

“I’m honored to take on the role of Executive Director and lead the talented, dedicated staff at the Waterville Opera House,” Sweet said. “It’s an exciting time to be involved in the arts in Waterville. With the consistent support of our sponsors, volunteers, and patrons, we’ll continue the work of building community — one production at a time.”