The Maine Charity Foundation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is accepting grant proposals from nonprofit organizations that support community-based transportation programs, which help maintain social connections among older Mainers. Grants of up to $10,000 are available.

“Nearly a third of older people in Maine live in communities without access to public transportation,” notes Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee. “For older people, especially those in rural areas, lack of transportation can result in missed medical appointments, malnutrition, and social isolation – all significant threats to good health and quality of life.”

The deadline for applications is Sept. 15. For complete guidelines, application and a list of 2020 grants, visit www.mainecf.org. Last year’s grantees included:





Catholic Charities Maine, Portland, to maintain and expand SEARCH, a companionship and transportation program for older adults, into unserved rural areas to reduce social isolation and improve connection to community

Island Connections, Bar Harbor, to help cover fundraising losses and support free transportation for older people and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and surrounding islands

People Plus, Brunswick, to help cover fundraising losses for expansion and increased capacity for growing Volunteer Transportation Network serving 566 homebound older adults in Brunswick region with rides, shopping, groceries/prescriptions.

If you have questions about this fund, please contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 207-761-2440 or llee@mainecf.org.



Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.