CAMDEN — The SoundCheck series of live performances at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, presents string duo Larksgrove 7:30 p.m. Friday night, Aug. 27. The one-set concert by Peter Zay and EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks is sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn.

Equally at home in the concert hall and the dance hall, Larksgrove offers unique interpretations of classical music and novel arrangements of traditional fiddle tunes. Peter Zay (cello and guitar) and EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks (violin and fiddle) enjoy the challenge of playing new styles of music and difficult repertoire. Having both grown up as country kids, the accomplished musicians of Larksgrove connect not only with their music, but also through their deep roots in the land and the natural world. Their performances reveal a comfort and delight gleaned from creative collaboration.

Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house currently uses a choose-your-own ticketing software that creates every-other-row distancing, as well as inserting a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing. Wearing a mask in the building is required.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.