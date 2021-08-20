BANGOR — In response to new evidence on the Delta variant currently circulating in the United States, the U.S. CDC has released guidance that persons, in counties with “substantial” or “high levels” of COVID-19 community transmission, are advised to wear face coverings in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

Based on this updated guidance, effective Aug. 23, all visitors to City facilities will be asked to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings will be available for those who may need one.

Those who enter the Bangor Parks and Recreation facility (647 Main Street), and the offices of Bangor Public Health and Community Services (103 Texas Avenue) will be required to wear a face covering.





Per Federal transit requirements, all Community Connector passengers (and employees) and anyone entering any Bangor International Airport facility must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.

As a reminder, residents who would rather not visit City Hall to conduct business such as property tax payments, sewer bills, vehicle registrations, and more, can do so online at bangormaine.gov.

If you need general information on COVID-19, including how it spreads, how it can be prevented, and what the pandemic’s status is in the State of Maine, please visit maine.gov/covid19. You can also visit the City’s website, bangormaine.gov, for information about accessing a vaccination site near you.