

Husson University’s president is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 during an international cruise.

Robert Clark was fully vaccinated and had tested negative for COVID-19 in Bangor before departing for the trip last week, Husson spokesperson Eric Gordon said Thursday. All passengers on the cruise were required to be fully vaccinated and show proof they had received a negative COVID-19 test within three days before the ship left port.

Husson University President Robert Clark appears in a 2019 file photo. Credit: Courtesy of Husson University

Like numerous other breakthrough cases — a coronavirus case occurring in someone who is fully vaccinated — Clark has not shown any coronavirus symptoms, Gordon said.





Clark tested positive for the coronavirus a few days into the trip during routine daily tests of passengers. After a re-test confirmed he had the virus, he was quarantined from others on the ship. The ship returned to port on Aug. 13 and Clark was transferred to a hotel for the rest of his 10-day quarantine.



As Husson revs up to begin classes on Aug. 30, his contraction of the virus is not expected to disrupt his duties as president, Gordon said. He is expected to return to campus by early next week and to be able to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Harold Alfond Hall, which will house Husson’s college of business, on Aug. 26.