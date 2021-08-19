Two children were placed into state custody Wednesday after police found fentanyl in a Bangor apartment.

Taleek McFadden, 32, and Cassandra Means, 33, have been charged with aggravated drug trafficking, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Maine drug agents and Bangor police executed a search warrant at a Kenduskeag Avenue apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

In the apartment, they found 300 grams of fentanyl in the kitchen that police said was “disturbingly accessible” to 5-year-old and 9-year-old children living there, as well as $21,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

The two children were placed in the custody of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

McFadden and Means were taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where they were later released on $25,000 and $50,000 bail, respectively.