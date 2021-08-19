Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies to the north and cloudy skies and a chance for rain in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 191 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 909.

More places in Maine are now requiring proof of vaccination, including the Portland State Theater and the Bangor Arts Exchange. Lost your vaccination card? Here’s what to do to get a replacement.





Bangor-area school districts split Wednesday night over requiring students to wear face coverings when classes resume this fall. Bangor and Orono will require masks within schools, while schools in Hampden-based RSU 22 will not. Meanwhile, face coverings will be temporarily required indoors at all seven of the University of Maine System campuses regardless of vaccination status.

As precautionary measures, other staff members are getting tested for the virus and the office will be deep-cleaned.

The Gardiner Health Care Facility and the Madigan Estates Nursing Home are closed to visitors after having reported multiple cases of COVID-19 at their facilities.

Biddeford is regularly experiencing temperatures far higher than surrounding suburban and rural areas. On average, 6 degrees warmer.

There is increased worry among behavioral health agencies and paramedics that it will add to long-standing staffing shortages.

There have been about 40 COVID-19 cases in five long-term care home outbreaks since the beginning of July.

As the housing market tightens, Mainers are being priced out of their communities.

The jail had 39 more people than it is licensed to hold on Wednesday.

Houlton Pioneer Times staff writer Alexander MacDougall went through the process of crossing the Canadian border to understand the new protocol — and get a Dairy Queen burger.

On Aug. 9, Rick Noffsinger’s camera captured this amazing photo of a bald eagle that has just snared a gray squirrel in its talons.

