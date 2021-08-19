ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The scholarship subcommittee of the Maine Community Foundation’s Androscoggin County Committee awarded five renewal and five new Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarships totaling $11,000.

Laurendeau Scholarship renewal recipients are Grace Despres, Fayette, attending Case Western Reserve University; Britney Nadeau, New Canada, Husson University; Sadie Hart, Mount Chase, and Elizabeth Parker, Northport, University of Maine; and Emmaline Raven, North Yarmouth, Worcester Polytech. New recipients are Chloe Bilodeau and Louise Groover, Lewiston, attending Emmanuel College and Wheaton College respectively; Kylie Carrier, Buckfield, and Mya Eno, Fort Kent, University of Maine; and Grace Girardin, Auburn, University of Southern Maine.

Established in 2013, the statewide Laurendeau Scholarship Fund provides support to young women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine who are pursuing post-secondary education in either science or engineering at a four-year university. There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.





The deadline for the next round of scholarships is June 1, 2022. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. MaineCF manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.