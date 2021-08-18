A man has been accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife and trying to take the officer’s gun during a Monday night traffic stop.

Montorio Calhoun, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest, according to the Bangor Police Department. He was also wanted on warrants out of Hancock County for aggravated drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and violation of bail.

Calhoun was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over near Odlin Road and Interstate 395 about 11:30 p.m. Monday. During the traffic stop, an officer recognized Calhoun, who police said fled from a traffic stop in Bangor last week when he had a warrant for his arrest.





Officers then tried to arrest Calhoun, and he began to fight with them, according to police.

Calhoun allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to grab an officer’s gun from its holster. An officer’s forearm was cut during the struggle, according to police.

Calhoun was being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.