Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 70s north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 375 coronavirus cases were reported across the state over the weekend along with three additional deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 907.

That comes as an outbreak has been reported at a Belfast potato processing plant, the third to hit Waldo County in recent weeks.

With infections surging across the state, Bates College in Lewiston is now requiring all students and staff to wear face coverings, regardless of their vaccination status.

A few Maine Republican leaders came to Augusta on Tuesday to address the roughly 400 demonstrators at the State House protesting Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ recent mandate that all health care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, 84 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 42 two weeks ago and 27 a month ago.

Downeast EMS and Moosabec Ambulance Service said that the mandate will cause significant staffing problems and could strain already thin resources.

There is a clearer path for marginal Democratic gains in the 2nd District, but there are more creative ways to shift it slightly toward Republicans.

Opponents argue Belfast is taking extraordinary action that is unlawful and designed to benefit a private business, not the public good.

Hurricane Bob caused around $42 million in damage to the state and knocked out power to more than 150,000 people.

The City Council on Monday will decide whether to award Westbrook-based Benchmark Corp. a $3.4 million contract to build the new transit center.

The company had once said it planned to employ 450 people at the city-owned building by Bangor International Airport, and the development was viewed as an economic boon for Bangor.

The goal is to get at least one question to voters by next fall on whether they would like to buy out the infrastructure of Central Maine Power and Versant Power to create the consumer-owned Pine Tree Power.

In other Maine news

New Jersey woman airlifted from Piscataquis County mountain

Former Rockland police officer accused of ‘manhandling’ 81-year-old woman

Sticky and smelly red algae takes over Scarborough beach

Businesses and conservationists sparring over Kennebec River dam relicensing

Portland’s newest skyscraper to bring housing, record-breaking height

Ellsworth council rejects man’s request to shoot guns in his backyard

Waterville mayor will remain in office, despite health concerns

Portland requiring city workers to get COVID-19 shots or weekly tests