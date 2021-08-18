Aug. 24 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. This virtual event is part of the Maine’s Mid-Century Moment Series and will feature Chris Austin, Hathaway’s great nephew and her biographer, Abby Clouse-Radigan.

The University of Maine at Augusta in partnership with the Castine Historical Society will host a virtual panel discussion on author Katharine Butler Hathaway and her memoir “The Little Locksmith.” This event, part of UMA’s Maine’s Mid-Century Moment series, is free and open to the public, however, registration is required.

The town of Castine inspired Hathaway’s 1943 work “The Little Locksmith,” a memoir about her disability and transformation once she bought a large historic Maine house into which she welcomed friends, family and lovers. Lisa Botshon, UMA professor of English, will moderate the discussion, which will include personal memories and slides by Chris Austin, Hathaway’s great nephew, and insights from Dr. Abby Clouse-Radigan, who is writing a biography on the author.





This event is part of the University of Maine at Augusta’s Maine’s Mid-Century Moment, a series of humanities discussions at multiple locations around the state, generously funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities*.

Copies are available for purchase at Compass Rose Books in Castine, however, the event on Aug. 24 will be via Zoom and registration is required.

For more information about National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor* please visit: http://www.neh.gov/.

*Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in these programs, resources, and related websites, do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Castine Historical Society, located in the Abbott School and Samuel P. Grindle House on the town common, serves as a window into Castine’s extraordinary past. Its collections include a wide variety of photographs, documents, artifacts, maps, essays, research notes, books, publications and paintings documenting the historical development of Castine and the surrounding area. The Castine Historical Society’s exhibits are open through Oct. 11. For hours, please visit www.castinehistoricalsociety.org.