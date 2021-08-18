CAPE ELIZABTH — Two lucky runners who registered for the 2021 TD Beach to Beacon Virtual 10K discovered a special surprise in their race kits. Carol Tittlerton of Cape Elizabeth and Carlos Moran of Bayonne, New Jersey were the winners of the “Green Tickets,” entitling them to free lifetime entry into the renowned TD Beach to Beacon 10K event.

“I was extremely surprised when I saw the Green Ticket in my race packet. I ran the race in 2019 and remember how tough it was to get in on registration day because it’s such a popular event,” said Moran. “This is a very special race for me because I proposed to my wife at Portland Head Light the day before I ran it in 2019. We can’t wait to get back up to Maine and participate in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K again.”

Tittlerton, who has run the TD Beach to Beacon 10K every year since 2009, was also surprised and delighted. “I really couldn’t believe it. I never win anything!” Tittlerton added that she and her family make an event of the race every year, enjoying the cheers of her fellow Cape Elizabeth residents all along the route. “I am just thrilled. I’m not a regular athlete and didn’t start running until I was in my forties, but it’s really fun.”





Presented by TD Bank, each winner also received TD Beach to Beacon 10K branded merchandise and a $100 TD Bank gift card.



“We’re excited that we were able to add a fun twist to this year’s virtual event as a way to thank our loyal running community for ‘staying the course’ with us through the challenges of the past two years,” said Larry Wold, TD Bank, Maine market president and TDB2B10K Legacy Runner.

“Congratulations to our winners, Carol and Carlos, as we look forward to running with you both in person for many years to come.”

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K was founded by 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson and is managed by DMSE Sports, Inc.