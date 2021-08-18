Friends of Sears Island is offering a self-guided nature bingo scavenger hunt for families, running now through the end of August. To participate, you can download a printable PDF ahead of time at https://bit.ly/FOSI-Bingo or there will be some copies available at the kiosk at the island entrance. While exploring the island, see if you can find five in a row- you can get bingo vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. Just snap a photo of each item you find and email to outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org to be entered into a raffle for a fun prize that includes a nature book, journal, and a critter catcher habitat kit! The whole family can participate in the hunt, but the raffle prize winner must be between the ages of 5-12. The winner will be announced at the end of August.



Sears Island is located on Sears Island off Route 1 just east of Searsport. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.