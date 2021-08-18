ORONO — A Celebration of Student Research and Creative Activity at the University of Maine will be held daily, Aug. 23–27, from 1:30–2:30 p.m. in the Collins Center for the Arts.

The free public events will include a live, student-led performance, an undergraduate student research highlight, and a TedX-style talk from a UMaine faculty member. They are part of the opening week of the Research Learning Experience (RLE) initiative, a pilot program that invites students to find their passion and make impactful connections through hands-on learning and the creation of new knowledge. It is supported by a generous donation from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

The afternoon events will be livestreamed and available at this link: maine.zoom.us/j/83539754034. Recordings will be available on the Research Learning Experience website: umaine.edu/rle.





For more information about the afternoon events, or to request a reasonable accommodation, write umaine.alerts@maine.edu.

The daily programs include:

Monday, Aug. 23

Student Jazz Combo performance, with Nathan Williams, saxophone; Owen Markowitz, percussion; Myles Kelley, keyboard; Robben Harris, bass

Opening remarks: Provost John Volin

Student Research Highlight

Featured talk: “The Changing Cryosphere,” by Seth Campbell, assistant professor of glaciology

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Maine Steiners performance, with students Isaiah Grace, Tor Bright, Michael Flannery, Travis Burt, Jon Dube, Brad Duplisea, Isaac Black, Elijah McTeirnan, Simon Roussel

Student Research Highlight

Featured talk: “The Gismonti Project,” by Dan Barrett, lecturer in music, accompanied by pianist Laura Artesani, chair and associate professor of music

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Student performance by flutist Megan Howell, accompanied by pianist Laura Artesani

Student Research Highlight

Featured talk: “A Digital Reimagining of Gettysburg,” by Anne Knowles, Colonel James C. McBride Distinguished Professor of History

Thursday, Aug. 26

Literary performances by students Camerin Seigars, Iris LeCates, Paige McHatten and Shania Soler, student contributors to UMaine’s undergraduate literary journal “The Open Field”

Student Research Highlight

Featured talk: “Using Science to Foster Resilience,” by Sandra De Urioste-Stone, associate professor of nature-based tourism and assistant vice president for research

Friday, Aug. 27

Student pep band performance

Engineering Demonstration

Closing Remarks: President Joan Ferrini-Mundy

Student Research Panel Discussion

Featured talk: “Building Our Clean Energy Future: The Role of Floating Offshore Wind,” by Habib Dagher, professor of civil engineering, and executive director of the Advanced Structures and Composites Center