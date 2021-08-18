BANGOR – Each year, approximately 60,000 children are treated in emergency departments across the country because of medicines, or vitamins, not being stored properly and children getting into them, or after dosing errors occur. After ensuring that your children get the right amount of medicine, it’s just as important to make sure all medicines in your home are kept in a safe storage location.

For parents and guardians, the top things you can do to property store medications are:



• Store in locked cabinets–not in reachable areas







• Make sure safety caps are placed on the medication bottles appropriately.



• Remind guests, babysitters, or visiting family members to put their medications away when they are staying with you.



• When you travel, be sure to tuck medications away. Most hotel rooms have passcode protected safes, or high cabinets for storage.

Thinking of these simple tips could avoid a trip to the Emergency Department with your precious family member.

Visit these helpful informational websites on this topic:

https://www.cdc.gov/patientsafety/features/safe-medicine-children.html

https://www.upandaway.org/

http://ConsumerMedSafety.org

If an emergency occurs, call Poison Control at 800-222-1222 or text POISON to 797979 to automatically save this number in your cell phone.