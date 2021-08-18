The Kennebec on Fire Festival will take place at Coburn Park in Skowhegan on Aug. 29 from 4-7 p.m. This festival will feature five fire brazier sculptures being lit on the river. Viewing spots include Coburn Park and the riverside beach accessible via Mount Pleasant Avenue in Skowhegan. Inside Coburn Park there will be live music performed by Sunday Project, a jazz band.

Artists and crafters are invited to sell their work in the park, please call 207-313-4878 to secure a vending spot, free of charge. Kids and adults will be able to enjoy live interactive bubble art and listen to live music performed by Sunday Project. Refreshments will be for sale.

Entry is free however donations are gratefully accepted and will benefit the Friends of the Skowhegan Opera House.





The new fire brazier sculptures were made by several different Maine artists including: Steve Andersen, Jay Sawyer, Terrence Parker, Magdaleena Rouhiainen and William Josiah Glover.

Kennebec on Fire is a collaborative project between Main Street Skowhegan and the Wesserunsett Arts Council, made possible by funding from the Maine Arts Commission, Maine Community Foundation, Brookfield Renewable, and Skowhegan’s GFWC Semper Fidelis Club.

Main Street Skowhegan is a nonprofit organization working to revitalize Skowhegan.

The Wesserunsett Arts Council is an umbrella organization for the Open Arts Studio, the Somerset Cultural Planning Committee, and HooSkow Radio. All three branches of the Wesserunsett Arts Council strive to connect the people of Somerset County to its heritage, agriculture and art.