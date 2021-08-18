AUBURN — Auburn Savings bank recently donated $1,000 to “Let’s Vaccinate Lewiston/Auburn,” an organization that aims to assist and encourage unvaccinated members of the Lewiston/Auburn community to get vaccinated before the beginning of school, and also offers support and resources to the L/A community through the difficulties of the pandemic.

“A benchmark of Auburn Savings bank has always been to support the health and vitality of our local community,” said Auburn Savings President and CEO Bill Tracy. “As the beginning of the school year nears, we realize not only the importance of protecting students, teachers, faculty and their families who are returning to the classroom, but also members of our community who may be struggling with the effects of the pandemic.”

Let’s Vaccinate Lewiston/Auburn provides resources and information on where to access vaccination sites, appointments for youth 12 and up, and how to get free transportation assistance to and from local vaccination sites. In the near future the organization plans to provide direct access to organizations and specialists including unemployment housing specialists and applications, Housing Assistance specialists and applications, pediatricians, healthcare nurses and other resources to facilitate members of the community in getting the help they may need. The organization has also started distributing age-appropriate school supplies and backpacks for school-age children in the community.