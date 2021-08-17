Keenan Schaeffer has stepped into a nice situation.

He was named the head women’s soccer coach at Maine Maritime Academy and inherits a team that won the North Atlantic Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2019-20.

MMA was 13-5 overall in 2019-20, 8-0 in conference play, and beat SUNY-Delhi 1-0 and the University of Maine at Farmington by the same score to win the conference tournament.





MMA lost to Amherst 5-0 in its NCAA Tournament first round game.

Schaeffer said he was excited about the job.

“I look forward to continuing to build on the program’s strong athletic and academic history,” said Schaeffer. “I truly feel humbled to be working for such an excellent academic institution whose degrees are known and respected nationally.”

MMA director of athletics Steve Peed said he “couldn’t be more pleased to introduce Keenan as our next head coach. His values emphasizing student-athlete experience and development in all phases align perfectly with the culture of the Academy and our department. I look forward to the successes we will experience behind his leadership.”

Schaeffer had been serving as the head coach and general manager of the Hershey Football Club of the Women’s Premier League since 2017 and he was also an assistant for the Penn State-Harrisburg’s men’s team since 2018.

At PSU-Harrisburg, Schaeffer helped guide the men’s team to its first North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) championship and NCAA Division III tournament appearance in 2019.

He coached the program’s goalkeeper to a 12-shutout season which led NCAA Division III.

Schaeffer had previously served as the goalkeeping coach for Millersville University’s men’s soccer team from 2015 to 2018, and helped mentor the Marauders to a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference finals appearance and NCAA Division II tournament bid in 2015.

His goalkeepers allowed just 15 goals, a decrease of 18 from the 2014 campaign, and secured 10 shutouts, an increase of seven from the year prior.

Schaeffer holds a United Soccer Coaches Goalkeeping Level 3 Diploma, as well as the Advanced National diploma.

The Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, product earned a BS in Information Systems at Elizabethtown College where he played soccer and was also a thrower for the track and field team. Most recently, he played two years for the Hershey FC men’s team.

Schaeffer will assume his role immediately.

Seth Brown transformed the Mariners into a NAC championship contender during his six years at the helm. He left after leading the team to the title in 2019-20.

The team had gone 3-12-2 overall and 2-6-1 in NAC play the year before Brown took over but went 31-10-1 in conference regular season play his last five seasons, including a 14-1 mark his last two seasons, following a 3-6 slate in his first season in 2014.

Eric Terrill took over for Brown on a temporary basis but there wasn’t a season last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He left in April and is now the girls soccer coach at Ellsworth High School.

MMA opens the season by hosting the University of Maine at Fort Kent on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.