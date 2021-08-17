A 26-year-old woman from Middletown, New Jersey, was airlifted from Doubletop Mountain in Baxter State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman — who was hiking with three other people — was descending to Kidney Pound when she suffered a lower leg injury, according to Park Director Eben Sypitkowski.

A helicopter was dispatched and a team was able to short-haul the woman to Kidney Pond and then later flew her to Millinocket Regional Hospital Tuesday evening where she was treated for injuries, he said.