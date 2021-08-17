A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon after he collided with a car in Topsham.

The man was riding a 1983 Honda motorcycle south on Augusta Road, near Genthner Way, about 2:30 p.m., when he crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2010 Subaru Outback, according to police.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene.





The driver of the Subaru was not injured, but was transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Lt. Bill Collins or Officer Lucas Shirland at the Topsham Police Department via the Sagadahoc Communications Center at 207-443-9711.