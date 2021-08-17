Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to high 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

All but two counties in the six-state New England region have high or substantial transmission rates of the coronavirus, prompting masking. The New England region, along with Hawaii, leads the nation in vaccination rates.





Five restaurants in Bangor closed temporarily over the past week due to staffing shortages and close contact with active COVID-19 cases. Similarly, a number of businesses and offices in Houlton have closed as virus cases spike.

Zachary Swain is a rare example of a Maine prisoner who has spent most of his time behind bars in solitary confinement, even as the state works to reduce use of the controversial practice.

Maine veterans who served in the country during the U.S.’s 20-year military involvement there said they were disappointed but not surprised by the latest developments.

“As the Taliban consolidates its sweeping control over Afghanistan, the opportunity exists for the country to once again become a safe haven for Islamist terrorist groups targeting our country,” the Maine Republican said.

That makes Bangor and Orono the only two school districts in the Bangor region on track to require masks this fall.

Despite declines in several Hancock County towns, robust growth around Ellsworth helped the county’s overall population increase over the past decade.

Proponents of a consumer-owned utility began a long-promised effort on Monday to bring a question directly to Maine voters after Gov. Janet Mills vetoed their landmark bill earlier this summer.

From humble rowboats to multi-million dollar yachts, Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given has seen just about everything float by her office. But what she saw Saturday morning caught her off guard.

Whether you live in the area and are looking to try something new, or you’re just visiting and in need of a bite to eat in between itinerary stops, there’s no shortage of food options in the Rockland area this summer.

In other Maine news

