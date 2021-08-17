ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation announces $37,980 in awards from the Daniel Cardillo Charitable Fund, which supports young people pursuing their artistic, academic, athletic, and vocational or life’s passion outside of the traditional school environment. This year the fund also made grants to five Maine youth programs.

The nine students from across Maine received support to attend programs with a range of organizations, including New England Music Camp, Gould Academy, Wright Way Stables, Penn State soccer camp, and NOLS Wilderness Medicine and Rescue program in Wyoming.

Grants to Portland Community Squash, Soccer Maine in Westbrook, Wintergreen Arts Center in Presque Isle, Waterfall Arts in Belfast, and Camp Encore/Coda in New Sweden are supporting camperships this summer.





Family, friends and admirers of Daniel Cardillo, a compassionate young man with a love of life and its possibilities, established the fund in 1999. Cardillo was a junior Olympic skier, an avid fisherman, a serious student, and a gifted artist who attacked challenges with passion and encouraged others to do their personal best and reach for their goals.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2022. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. MaineCF manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.