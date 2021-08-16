WINTERPORT — An impressive array of vintage hot rods from all over the Eastern Seaboard will make their way to the Winterport Dragway to race at the Pine Tree Jamboree Aug. 20-22.

Dedicated to preserving and celebrating the early days of drag racing, the Pine Tree Jamboree will showcase cars that would have raced in the late 1940s through mid 1950s, an era often overlooked in today’s version of nostalgia drag racing. The weekend of festivities, which will serve as a “moving history” event of old-time hot rodding, and will include a car show, swap meet, daily racing Friday through Sunday, and live bands on Friday and Saturday nights.

Cars, trucks and race cars from as far away as North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York have been hand-picked to race during the weekend. Most of the vehicles will be flathead Ford-powered, though the race is open to any pre-1953 flathead-powered marque, including Plymouth, Dodge, Rockne and Studebaker models.





Featured hot rods scheduled to race include a very rare 1932 Rockne Coupe, driven by Alan Johnston of Dover, New Hampshire, a historic 1932 Ford stock car driven by Howard Towne of Dorchester, New Hampshire and a vintage front engine dragster driven by Eli English of Pittsfield, New Hampshire. Alden and Isaac English, ages 17 and 14, also of Pittsfield, New Hampshire will be racing a Model A truck they built themselves, and Paul Aldrich of Maynard, Massachusetts will be racing the famed 400jr, a car that raced in Sanford throughout the 1950s and early 1960s.

The gates will open for racers, campers, vendors, spectators and the swap meet at 9 a.m. Friday, with racing starting at 4 p.m. and continuing until dark. Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 8 a.m., with racing from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Concessions will be available for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

Tickets for spectators, vendors and crew are available only at the gate and are cash only. Prices are $12 per person per day, or $30 per person for the full weekend. Children ages 13-15 are $5/day, and children 12 and under are free. Camping is available — and encouraged — for an additional $10 for the weekend.

Pine Tree Jamboree is sponsored by the American Hot Rod Foundation, Speed and Kulture Magazine, Modern Rodding Magazine, Traditional Speed and Custom of Pittsfield, New Hampshire; Paintworks Unlimited of Dover, New Hampshire; Tornados Hot Rod Club of New England and the Winterport Dragway.