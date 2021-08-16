OTELCO has hired Jonathan Bicknell as a technical support technician in its Bangor office. Bicknell has an associate degree in film & video production and previously worked at Wayfair in Digital Service. He lives in Orrington.

Jason Cabral joins OTELCO as a call center representative in its New Gloucester office. He is a resident of Auburn.



OTELCO, a fiber-to-the-premise and telephone provider serving residential and business customers in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia, announced in April that it was acquired by Oak Hill Capital Partners where under the holding company, Future Fiber, OTELCO and complimentary member companies will accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Eastern U.S. For more information visit www.OTELCO.com

ReplyReply allForward